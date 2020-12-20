Caspian Trading Up 23.4% This Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $2.02 million and $2,021.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00056599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00368064 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025716 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 89% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.