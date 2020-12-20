Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.77.

Shares of CVNA opened at $266.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average of $183.65. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $277.01. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total transaction of $190,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $2,617,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,516,979 shares of company stock valued at $602,182,323. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

