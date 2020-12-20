Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $266.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 2.57. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $277.01.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.86, for a total value of $12,893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $464,148. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.44, for a total value of $2,306,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,516,979 shares of company stock worth $602,182,323 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

