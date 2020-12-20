Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CABGY. Morgan Stanley raised Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 494,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.