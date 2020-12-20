Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 22,018 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $156.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

