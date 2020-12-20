CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,441 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRE. ValuEngine upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

