Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in PropTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PTAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PTAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of PropTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PropTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PropTech Acquisition by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,075,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on PropTech Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PTAC opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72. PropTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

PropTech Acquisition Profile

PropTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

