Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVR were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 47.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,666,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,404,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NVR by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,998,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in NVR by 200.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,860.60.

NVR stock opened at $4,226.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,092.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,880.34. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $56.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at $97,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

