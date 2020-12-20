Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 29.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 91.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 165.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.09. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

