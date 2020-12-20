Captrust Financial Advisors Has $175,000 Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,338.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

