Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,554 Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECPG. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 280.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 146.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Wendy Hannam acquired 2,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

