Capital One Financial Weighs in on RLJ Lodging Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn ($1.18) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.