Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.00 ($61.18).

Shares of COK stock opened at €45.08 ($53.04) on Wednesday. Cancom SE has a 12-month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 12-month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

