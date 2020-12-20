Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 1.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

