Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $10.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $110.67. The company had a trading volume of 544,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,487. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $112.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

