Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Holdings Lowered by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,353,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,786 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,161,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,510,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after purchasing an additional 544,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,435,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,640 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

