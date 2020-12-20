Canaccord Genuity Increases AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $40.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AAR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. AAR has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.72.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AAR will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 13,915.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AAR by 120.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 235,909 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 79.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in AAR by 100.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

