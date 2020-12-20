Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) to Hold

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APHA. CIBC increased their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cormark increased their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.25 to C$12.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

Shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) stock opened at C$9.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.81. Aphria Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

