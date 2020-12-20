Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

