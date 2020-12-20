Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $49.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPB. BidaskClub downgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

