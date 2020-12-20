Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 310.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 156,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,490,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $288,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,841 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Apple by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 252,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 187,668 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 26,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.