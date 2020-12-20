Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Calix by 31.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Calix in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calix in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

