California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of United Therapeutics worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $146.85 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $150.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

