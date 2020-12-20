California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

RBC opened at $116.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

