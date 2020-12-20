California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Plug Power worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.01 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $33.02.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

In related news, COO Keith Schmid sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,400,595 shares of company stock valued at $70,748,627 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

