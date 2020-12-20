California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,501 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,735 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Signature Bank by 166.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,184,000 after buying an additional 1,892,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after buying an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 640,382 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $24,544,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CSFB initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Shares of SBNY opened at $131.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

