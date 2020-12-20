California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,259 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,809,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,170,000 after acquiring an additional 139,437 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,035 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,645,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,774 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,876,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,618,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.90. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.