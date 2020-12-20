California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,467 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Eaton Vance worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 149.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. Eaton Vance Corp. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

