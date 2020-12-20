Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Shares of Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.50. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 63,735 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX)

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

