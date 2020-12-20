Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cormark downgraded Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$127.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.00 million. Research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

