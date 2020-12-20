Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CALM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of CALM stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of -0.19. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 588,850 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after buying an additional 359,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after buying an additional 127,618 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after buying an additional 539,854 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 93.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 177,376 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.