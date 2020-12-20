Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,399 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

