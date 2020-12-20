BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.