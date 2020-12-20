Brokerages Set Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. 261,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $777.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

