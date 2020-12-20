Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) PT at $151.93

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.11.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 9,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.41. The company has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $167.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

