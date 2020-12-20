Brokerages Set Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) PT at €14.88

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.73 ($16.16).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a report on Wednesday.

ETR SZU traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting €11.50 ($13.53). The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker AG has a one year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a one year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.59.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

