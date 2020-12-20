Brokerages Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target at $32.50

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

