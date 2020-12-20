Brokerages Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target at $25.33

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18. The firm has a market cap of $961.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.37. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,732 shares of company stock worth $7,836,827 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $1,507,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $14,480,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.