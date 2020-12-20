Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Target Price at $23.43

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.43.

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 36.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 8.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after buying an additional 1,580,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 104.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61,590 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

SEM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,644. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

