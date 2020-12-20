Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price at $133.00

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.14.
Several equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday.
In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SAIA opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.63. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $194.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
