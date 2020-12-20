Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price at $133.00

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Saia alerts:

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 16.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Saia by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Saia by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.63. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $194.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.