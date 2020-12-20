Brokerages Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) PT at $26.50

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.