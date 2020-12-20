Brokerages Set Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOMA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 201,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,556. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $734.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $147.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.