Brokerages Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target at $86.80

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 15.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,527,000 after purchasing an additional 87,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 23.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,647 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 88.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 246,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

KRYS traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.60. 480,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

