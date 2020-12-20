Brokerages Set Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Target Price at $38.00

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGN. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Inogen by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Inogen by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 619,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,046. Inogen has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $901.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

