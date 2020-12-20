Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $74.17

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. BidaskClub raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,705,899.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $324,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,133 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,924 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,714,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,636,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,849. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.