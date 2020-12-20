Brokerages Set IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target at $32.00

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages have commented on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of IMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of IMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.33.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

