Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Target Price at $59.00

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $72.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,136 shares of company stock worth $16,539,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Graco by 15.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 40.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

