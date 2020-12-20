Brokerages Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Price Target at $7.50

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have commented on GSS shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 36.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $108,000.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

