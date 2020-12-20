Brokerages Set Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) Price Target at GBX 130.20

Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 130.20 ($1.70).

A number of research firms recently commented on DC. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

DC stock opened at GBX 93.05 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.32. Dixons Carphone plc has a 52 week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.60 ($2.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

