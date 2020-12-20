Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target at $18.50

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Codexis alerts:

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,986.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Codexis by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Codexis by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.